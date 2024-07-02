Kakuda Trailer OUT: Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem and Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar promise an exciting horror-comedy

Sonakshi Sinha made a strong comeback as an actress with OTT projects like Dahaad and Heeramandi. Now, as the anticipation for her next film Kakuda grows, the trailer of the film has been released.

Helmed by Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in key roles.

Kakuda's Trailer featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saqib Saleem out now

The trailer of the upcoming horror comedy packs a punch and promises a fun film based on "strange folklore". From the word go, it manages to intrigue you as a viewer thanks to an exciting new concept and the elements of horror and comedy that have been blended well.

It's refreshing to see Sonakshi Sinha doing comedy after a long time while Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem take the entertainment quotient to another level. Interestingly, Deshmukh plays a ghost hunter in the film and it looks like yet another exciting character in his kitty.

Speaking about his latest offering, Aditya said that the Kakuda trailer is just a glimpse into the fascinating narrative of unique folklore that the team has created. Calling it a labor of love, he said that it's been a thrilling ride, blending horror and comedy in a way that will keep audiences intrigued. "Trust me, there are so many more laughs and scares in store when the film premieres on ZEE5. I can’t wait for viewers to immerse themselves in the delightfully quirky tale of the Ratodi village and its bone-chilling legend. It’s going to be a fun, frightful, and an unforgettable experience,” said Aditya in his statement, according to Indian Express.

More about Kakuda

The story of the film revolves around a guy named Sunny and his wife Indira. When Sunny gets cursed by a ghost named Kakuda, Indira seeks the help of a ghost hunter named Victor Jacobs to help him.

Directed by Munjya and Zombivali helmer, Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is slated to release on July 12, 2024. Apart from Sonakshi, Saqib, and Riteish, the film also features Panchayat fame, Aasif Khan. Kakuda is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

