Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is making waves in the entertainment world with its daily dose of drama, revelations and arguments. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, also known as Bhaucha Dhakka, Riteish Deshmukh slammed Nikki Tamboli and Aarya Jadhao for making controversial remarks about Varsha Usgaonkar and Jahnavi Killekar's motherhood.

Host Riteish Deshmukh began the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, in anger, and called out Nikki Tamboli for her insensitive comment. He firmly scolded the Bigg Boss 14 finalist for her comments about Varsha Usgaonkar's motherhood during the task.

For those unaware, Nikki commented that Varsha Usgaonkar wouldn't understand motherhood since she hasn't given birth to a child during the task. Riteish Deshmukh also scolded Aarya for bringing up Jahnavi Killekar's son Ishaan during the task, where she called Jahnavi a 'Daayan.'

The host of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 told Nikki Tamboli that her remark was a serious mistake. He also reprimanded Aarya for bringing up Ishaan's name unnecessarily during the task. Riteish commended Varsha Usgaonkar for handling the situation with maturity.

Since the beginning of the season, Varsha Usgaonkar and Nikki Tamboli have frequently clashed over tasks and other activities. A similar conflict arose during the recent task when two young guests entered the house.

The housemates were split into two teams, with Nikki leading one team. Their task was to take care of a doll as if it were a child. During the challenge, Team B accused Nikki of trying to harm their doll and mistreating their members, even breaking the doll's leg.

After Varsha raised her concerns with the makers, Nikki made a controversial comment about Varsha’s motherhood, saying, "Have you seen their feelings? How can you understand a mother’s love?"

However, Nikki apologized to Varsha for her comment. Varsha Usgaonkar initially found Nikki’s words unforgivable but eventually accepted the actress's apology.

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 premiered on July 28, 2024, with a thrilling launch episode. This season showcases 16 celebrities fighting for the title. It also streams on Jio Cinema at 9 pm every day.

