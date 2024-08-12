Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is heating up with exciting episodes. As contestants clash throughout the week, host Ritesh Deshmukh steps in during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes to address them. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on August 11, Jahnavi Killekar fainted in the house after getting scolded by host Riteish Deshmukh.

Riteish Deshmukh warned Jahnavi Killekar to behave properly in the house. He also revealed a secret, telling Nikki that Jahnavi had been talking about her behind her back. After hearing this, Jahnavi broke down and struggled to breathe, eventually fainting. The housemates rushed her to the medical room.

The charismatic host also scolded Jahnavi Killekar for her behavior, calling her out for disrespecting Varsha Usgaonkar and Abhijeet Sawant. He warned Jahnavi to treat her housemates with respect.

Riteish said, "Janhvi, hi chi dokyat hava aahet na tumchya, hi baaki janna baher kadel ka hi maahit nahi pan tumhala nakki kadel.(Janhvi, the kind of bubble that you have in your head might take you out of the show.)”

He also criticized her for mocking Abhijeet Sawant by telling him to wear bangles because he cried in the house. She also made derogatory comments about Varsha Usgaonkar's career.

In addition to Janhvi Killekar, the Hey Baby actor also reprimanded Arbaz Patel and Vaibhav Chavan.

Meanwhile, the cast of Khel Khel Mein, including Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and others, appeared as guests on Bigg Boss Marathi 5 to promote their film.

Akshay Kumar engaged in some fun banter with the contestants, teasing them along the way. In a delightful twist, Khiladi Kumar interacted with the contestants in Marathi and caught up with his former co-star Varsha Usgaonkar.

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 premiered on July 28, 2024, with an impressive launch episode. This season features sixteen celebrities competing for the title. After a week of intense drama, the first eviction occurred last week, with singer Kirtankar Purushottam Patil leaving the show.

