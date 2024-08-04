In the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, host Riteish Deshmukh gave Nikki Tamboli a learning lesson. Deshmukh took the class of all the housemates, especially Nikki, for her disrespectful comments about senior actress Varsha Usgaonkar, making Nikki apologize to the entire Maharashtra.

In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 (August 3), Riteish Deshmukh was seen upset. He expressed his disappointment with Nikki Tamboli's behavior in the house as Nikki and Varsha Usgaonkar had a series of major arguments inside the house.

He said that while her points were valid, her manner of expressing them was completely wrong and unacceptable. Additionally, he criticized her for portraying a negative image of the 'Marathi maanus' with her behavior in the house.

Riteish said, "You might thing this is your style and swag, but it is just your arrogance. Who are you? What do you think of yourself? You have raised questions on the behaviour of a Marathi maanus with your conduct. You have to apologize to each and every Marathi maanus on national television."

The actress broke down in tears and apologized to the people of the state for her behavior. She also promised the host that she would be more careful with her words and actions in the future.

Riteish Deshmukh also criticized Varsha Usgaonkar for dragging out every argument like a 'chewing gum.' Meanwhile, Abhijeet Sawant broke down in tears because he was unable to support Varsha when Nikki disrespected her.

Nikki was a finalist on Bigg Boss 14. Though she didn't win, she was widely criticized for her behavior and fights with other housemates. Host Salman Khan repeatedly criticized her for her attitude on the show.

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 premiered on July 28, 2024, with a grand launch episode. Sixteen celebrities are taking part in the show to compete with each other. The first elimination is expected to take place tomorrow, August 4.

