Kalki 2898 AD: Ranveer Singh says it's trippy to watch mom-to-be Deepika Padukone play pregnant character; DP feels 'overwhelmed'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh must be counting the days before the arrival of their first child. While the actress is enjoying her pregnancy, she is also going places and doing things that need to be done. Last week, the celebs went to watch her Telugu-language epic science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD.

Minutes ago, she dropped a clip showcasing the reaction of her husband and the fans who enjoyed the show at a cinema hall. Read on to know why the Gunday actor found it ‘trippy’ to watch his wife on the big screen.

Ranveer Singh reviews Deepika Padukone’s character in Kalki 2898 AD

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone might be in the last leg of her pregnancy but that hasn’t stopped her from promoting her films, going to business events, and interacting with her fans on-ground. A couple of hours ago, she posted a video from the premiere of the film that was released last month.

In the clip, her husband Ranveer Singh reviews DP’s character and states that he was blown away to see pregnant Deepika play a pregnant character in the film. He can be seen saying, “It’s really trippy to see a movie like this where her character is pregnant and she is pregnant. It’s like.. ‘What’s happening?’”

The next frame shows the Om Shanti Om actress expressing her delight in receiving positive reviews for the movie. She divulged, “I don’t know what to feel, I am just a bit overwhelmed with the reaction. The real review will come now when we go home.”

The video also shows multiple movie-watchers who stated that they were impressed with the movie. While some called the Nag Ashwin movie ‘Amazing’ and ‘Too good’, others can’t wait to watch part two of the movie.

Deepika Padukone filmed Kalki 2898 AD while she was pregnant

In an interview with News18, Saswata Chatterjee, who plays a key role in the film, stated that Deepika was pregnant in real life too when she was filming the climax scene. Talking about their challenging scene, he stated that he was supposed to drag her by the hair in one of the scenes.

Hence, he told Ranveer, who was always present on the set, to not panic as they would be using DP’s body double for more physically challenging scenes. Like a sweetheart, the 83 actor responded, “I know, Dada.”

Meanwhile, both Ranveer and Deepika will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

