5 times mom-to-be Deepika Padukone made daring fashion statement with the latex trend

Deepika Padukone’s on-screen prowess has always wowed her fans. As for her sartorial choices, they are equally impressive. She never shies away from embracing new trends and keeps experimenting with her fashion picks. However, the way she aced the latex trend caught most of our attention.

What makes latex outfits stand out is their feature to beautifully accentuate the figure of the body. Since latex has made a comeback in the fashion arena, Deepika added her personal touch to the same, creating redefined and fashionable looks one after another.

In this article, let’s take a look at 5 iconic looks of mom-to-be Deepika Padukone in which she embraced the latex trend like a pro.

Deepika slayed the boss babe look in faux leather blazer

Deepika looked sensational when she embraced the latex trend for the screening of Gehraiyaan. The actress wore a printed top teamed with a mini skirt in a neon shade highlighting her long legs. To cast a spell on us, she layered her outfit with a black faux leather jacket.

The vibrant look was elevated with her choice of accessories which included nothing except stylish black heels. Further, she ditched accessories by letting her outfit do the talking. Her attention to detail in the makeup department was visible through her kohl-rimmed eyes, a wash of brown eyeshadow, and a hint of nude shade on her lips. She styled her hair in a pulled-back messy bun, allowing a few tresses to fall on her face.

Deepika Padukone’s killer one-shoulder LBD dress

Serving another high-octane look, Deepika truly stood out with her leather LBD that came with striking details. The sheath-like dress boasted a ruched bodice, an asymmetric one-shoulder pattern, and a peek-a-boo cut-out detail at the waist. The fitted silhouette and mini length of the dress complemented her tall frame.

Now, let’s decode her accessories game. Nothing could have enhanced the appeal of her OOTD other than her chunky gold-toned chain-link earrings. The same goes for her pointed-toe tie-up heels which contributed to the sharp look. Her beauty picks for the day included drawn brows, a soft smokey eye look, a flawless base, nude lips, and pulled-back short hair.

Deepika Padukone’s fiery red midi dress is all things sassy

Deepika’s endless love for all things latex continued with a fiery red number from Milo Maria. The crisscross neck bodycon midi dress boasted a hugging fit highlighting the Kalki 2898 AD actress’ enviable frame. Additionally, the actress flaunted her cleavage in the plunging neckline, leaving her fans gasping for breath. She chose to skip the accessories and we love her styling prowess.

Keeping it bold, she wore a dark lip shade with soft pink cheeks, heavily contoured cheekbones and generously highlighted facial features.

Deepika Padukone’s dramatic yet edgy look is perfect for night outs

Harnessing the power of red, Deepika made a fashion statement in a flowy red Balenciaga blouse paired with skin-tight black latex leggings. The top came with a ruffled neck that had a tie-up detail. Additionally, with the dramatic balloon sleeves speak volumes of the Chennai Express star’s sartorial prowess. Her outfit was the perfect blend of edgy and romantic moments.

She kept it elegant in a pair of dangling gold Chanel earrings. Nude makeup, a textured updo, and classic black leather stilettos sealed the deal for her. Ain’t the dramatic outfit an apt choice for cocktail parties and nights out?

Deepika Padukone does it again in a romantic yet edgy outfit

Next, the Padmaavat star raised the hotness quotient higher in a distinctive outfit that cannot be missed. For one of the events, she wore a sexy bustier from Versace’s spring/summer 2021 collection and faux leather pants. The white silk bralette featured polka dots, stripes, and colorful marine life on the bust. Adding a romantic touch to the piece was a sweetheart neckline, and black Chantilly lace trims along the straps.

As for her Alexander McQueen pants, it came with an elasticated waistband, and cinched ankles, creating a baggy silhouette. Her statement silver Saint Laurent pumps added height to her already tall frame. A sleek, middle-parted bun and subtle nude makeup added the final touches.

