Kalki 2898 AD: Ranveer Singh reviews Deepika Padukone starrer; calls her ‘beyond compare’ and praises Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas

Kalki 2898 AD, which was released in theaters on June 27, has been winning the hearts of the audience. The sci-fi film, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, has performed extremely well at the box office. Many Bollywood celebrities have watched the film and shared their thoughts about it. Now, Ranveer Singh has also reviewed the movie, appreciating the team, including his wife, Deepika.

Ranveer Singh cannot stop gushing over Deepika Padukone’s performance in Kalki 2898 AD

Today, July 3, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram Stories to pen his review for the recently released Kalki 2898 AD. He began by stating, “Kalki 2898 @kalki2898ad - a grand cinematic spectacle! That's what big screen cinema is all about! An unprecedented level of finesse in technical execution. The very best in Indian cinema.”

He extended his wishes to director Nag Ashwin, saying, “Congrats to Nagi Sir & team! @nag_ashwin,” and went on to praise Prabhas as well as Kamal Haasan, mentioning, “Rebel Star rocks! @actorprabhas Ulaganayagan is forever supreme! @ikamalhaasan.”

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan, who plays Ashwatthama, Ranveer expressed, “And if you are a die-hard Amitabh Bachchan fan like me..you just can't miss this! @amitabhbachchan.”

Ranveer then showered love on Deepika Padukone’s performance as Sumathi. He said, “As for my baby @deepikapadukone ... You elevate every moment with your grace & dignity. Such poignancy, such poetry, such power. You are beyond compare. I love you.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone watch Kalki 2898 AD on their date night

Last night, the soon-to-be parents, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, stepped out to watch the film Kalki 2898 AD. Ranveer was seen dressed in an all-black outfit, complete with black sunglasses and a cap. Deepika, on the other hand, wore casual clothing for their date night. The couple was spotted by the paparazzi as they came out of the theater hand-in-hand.

They had huge smiles on their faces, and Ranveer even made a gesture with his hand, indicating how much he liked the film. He was serving major husband goals as he made sure Deepika settled into the car before getting inside himself. For the uninitiated, the couple is expecting the arrival of their first child in September.

