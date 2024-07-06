Ranveer Singh goes ‘I love you’ as he reacts to Deepika Padukone’s PICS flaunting baby bump in saree: ‘My beautiful birthday gift’

Deepika Padukone recently dropped stunning images of herself donning a gorgeous saree. She even flaunted her baby bump and gave everyone a run for their money with her outfit and poses.

Among the many people who showered love on her in the comments section was her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. Read on to learn what the birthday boy penned!

Ranveer Singh’s comment on Deepika Padukone’s pose is oh-so-adorable

In September 2024, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be blessed with their first child. However, the mom-to-be hasn’t stopped making her fans gush over her as she enjoys her pregnancy in full swing. An hour ago, the Piku actress dropped two stunning images that took the internet by storm.

Sharing the images, DP captioned, “Just…coz its a Friday night & (baby) wants to party!” and tagged Ranveer on it. Soon after, Singh rushed to the comments section to shower big love on his pregnant wife. The actor, who celebrates his birthday on July 6, commented, “Hayyyye! my beautiful birthday gift! I love you.”

Take a look:

