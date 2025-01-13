Kalki Koechlin admits your body is like a ‘slave to another person’ after delivering baby: ‘It takes a lot out of you’

Bollywood star Kalki Koechlin, known for her stellar performance in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, embraced motherhood with the arrival of her daughter Sappho, who she shares with partner Guy Hershberg. Reflecting on her journey, she described how her body felt like it was completely devoted to her baby’s needs post-delivery. She shared how breastfeeding takes a toll, as the baby absorbs all the essential nutrients, leaving mothers physically drained.

In a recent chat with ANI, Kalki Koechlin opened up about the often-overlooked challenges of pregnancy and motherhood. She highlighted how the entire journey—from nine months of carrying a child to the demands of postpartum recovery—takes a significant toll on both the body and mind.

She added, "It takes a lot out of you and your body is like a slave to another person. Literally you are just an incubation system for the baby. The baby is taking all your nutrients and energy."

Kalki shared the struggles of early motherhood, recalling the exhausting first six months after her daughter’s birth. She described sleepless nights, constant feeding, and the toll on her nutrition as breastfeeding diverted all her energy to the baby.

Amid the chaos, she felt a sense of loss, questioning her identity and longing for a semblance of her old life. Kalki emphasized how challenging this phase can be and noted that these difficulties are rarely discussed openly.

The actress welcomed her daughter Sappho in 2020, and five years later, their bond has blossomed beautifully. Describing their relationship, Kalki shared how Sappho has become her confidante, with the two exchanging secrets and even discussing problems.

She views her daughter as a newfound friend who not only understands her but also supports her by giving her the space to pursue her work.

Kalki Koechlin, widely recognized for her role as Aditi in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, continues to enjoy love from fans as the 2013 classic recently returned to cinemas, receiving a heartwarming response. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film features Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles, with Kalki's vibrant performance leaving a lasting impression.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is set to make her Tamil debut with Nesippaya, taking on the role of a lawyer. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film features music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

