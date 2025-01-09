Love & War: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal shoot for dialogue-heavy and emotionally intense scenes? Here’s what we know

Love & War is one of the most highly anticipated movies in Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal began shooting for this Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus in 2024. They have now resumed work in the new year. It has been learned that the lead cast has been filming dialogue-heavy and emotionally intense scenes.

According to a recent report in Midday, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal kickstarted an important schedule of Love & War in Film City, Mumbai on January 8, 2025. The sequences in this schedule are said to be ‘emotionally intense’ and very crucial to the story.

A source told the portal that there was a break in the shooting for a few days but it has now been resumed. It was revealed that key sequences will be filmed till January 11. Talking about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s penchant for talky portions, the source said, “Bhansali has been known for his ability to craft dialogue-heavy sequences that resonate deeply with the audience. This film will be no different.”

The report added that Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky will have confrontational conversations.

Love & War revolves around a love triangle and is set against a war backdrop. Ranbir and Vicky were spotted at an Air Force base during the preparation phase. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on March 20, 2026, during the long holiday stretch consisting of Ramzan, Ram Navami, and Gudi Padwa.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt enjoyed a New Year vacation in Thailand with their daughter Raha Kapoor. They were also accompanied by Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and others. The group celebrated New Year’s Eve under the fireworks and later went out for an outing on a yacht.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also headed out of Mumbai to ring in 2025.

ALSO READ: Are Aashiqui 2 co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur reuniting for a romantic film? Exciting details inside