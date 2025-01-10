Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone’s co-actor Kalki Koechlin reveals Ayan Mukerji’s fun move to break ice between cast; find out

Actress Kalki Koechlin shared an insightful approach used by director Ayan Mukerji to foster a friendly bond among the lead cast while filming Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. In an interview, Kalki, who portrayed Aditi in the 2013 hit, recalled how Ayan's clever decision to organize a road trip to Manali helped break the ice and strengthen the chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Aditya Roy Kapur.

In a recent conversation with ANI, Kalki Koechlin revealed how director Ayan Mukerji helped the lead cast bond during the making of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. She explained that since the cast didn’t know each other prior to the film and had limited time for rehearsals, Ayan decided to organize a road trip from Delhi to Manali instead of flying.

Kalki mentioned that she, along with Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Aditya Roy Kapur, traveled in one car, while Ayan and the rest of the crew traveled in another. This road trip allowed the cast to get to know each other better.

Kalki emphasized that the road trip played a crucial role in building strong connections among the actors. She noted that stopping at dhabhas, eating together, using restrooms in small villages, and engaging in personal conversations made a significant difference compared to a short, comfortable flight. She praised Ayan Mukerji’s decision, calling it a ‘very smart move’.

Advertisement

The 2013 blockbuster was re-released in theaters on January 3, 2025, and fans flocked to experience their beloved film on the big screen once again. The movie received an overwhelming response from the audience. In a comment about the experience, Kalki shared that it felt amazing to see the audience dancing and singing along in the theater.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan to switch from war drama to rom-com in 2025-2026; here’s a list of his movie lineups