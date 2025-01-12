Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Day 10 Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone movie trends well; crosses Rs 15 crore net mark
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani brought back the nostalgia factor. The cult romantic drama stormed past the Rs 15 crore mark in 10 days of re-run.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin, is doing exceptionally well in its re-release. The 12-year-old romantic drama is proving its timeless content power and cult status in the second run.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani crosses Rs 15 crore mark in 10 days of re-release; emerges a successful venture
Backed by Dharma Productions, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has turned out to be one of the major successful re-releases of recent times. The movie has comfortably crossed the Rs 15 crore mark in its re-release and is not showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon.
The Ranbir-Deepika movie opened to Rs 1.15 crore on its opening day of the re-run, becoming the second-best opener among re-releases after Tumbbad. The movie stormed Rs 12.95 crore in its opening week and bagged the CLEAN HIT verdict. Further, it added around Rs 3.30 crore to the tally in its second weekend, minting Rs 1.30 crore on Day 10 (2nd Sunday).
The total cume of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani currently stands at Rs 16.25 crore net at the Indian box office.
The total box office collection of the cult romantic drama, including its two theatrical runs, is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark soon, thanks to its triumphant second inning.
Net India Collections Of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release So Far:
|Days
|Net India Collections
|First Week
|Rs 12.95 crore
|Second Friday
|Rs 70 lakh
|Second Saturday
|Rs 1.30 crore
|Second Sunday
|Rs 1.30 crore
|Total
|Rs 16.25 crore
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in theaters
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet?
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
