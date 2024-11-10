Vicky Kaushal’s father admits making calls to Anurag Kashyap and asking him to give actor apprenticeship in Gangs of Wasseypur: ‘It is his journey…’

Vicky Kaushal has led an inspiring journey into fame. The actor who began his journey as an assistant director in Gangs of Wasseypur movie has established himself as one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Recently,, his father, Sham Kaushal,, shared in an interview that he called filmmaker Anurag Kashyap to let the actor intern under him for his movie Gangs of Wasseypur.

Sham Kaushal, a popular stunt coordinator in the industry, sat down for an interview with Friday Talkies and recalled his son's journey into stardom.

He mentioned that if he made any call or effort to help the Bad Newz actor in his acting career, it was to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap when he asked him to let Vicky Kaushal work as an apprentice under him.

He said, "I had called Anurag asking him to give Vicky an apprenticeship. So he (Vicky) took a train to join Anurag. It's there where he learned that nothing comes easy."

Sham Kaushal explained that his son worked hard under Anurag Kashyap and soon became a part of the second unit. He revealed that the actor was tasked with candidly shooting some scenes for more authentic shots for the film, which often led to them being caught by the police.

Despite that, the Sardar Udham actor enjoyed his time and learned many things. The stunt coordinator said, "But that is fun, that's how one learns. It is his journey, and he will learn that way."

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bad Newz, co-starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. He will be next seen in the highly anticipated historical drama Chhaava co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The actor will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War.

