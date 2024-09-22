Kalki Koechlin’s response to fans asking about not doing films and ‘making round rotis’ will make your day; WATCH

Kalki Koechlin's critically acclaimed film Goldfish has been re-released in theatres and the actress is vigorously promoting the same through her social media handles. The 40-year-old recently dropped a hilarious video on her Instagram where she was heard answering everyone who assumed she was not making movies but just ‘round rotis’ after welcoming daughter Sappho.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress was heard saying in Hindi, “A lot of people these days keep asking me, ‘Have you quit acting? We never see you on screen anymore. Now that you have had a child, maybe you are just sitting at home making perfectly round rotis.'” Kalki however acknowledged that she is indeed busy with family but her most recent work is in theatres for them to watch.

She added, “You can go watch it on screen to see that I'm still acting, and that too alongside Deepti Naval. Her performance is so beautiful, so mind-blowing that just for her, please go to Cinepolis and book your tickets on BookMyShow for Goldfish.” Koechlin ended her hilarious video by mentioning that she was rushing to switch off her Rajma Chawal which is burning on the cooktop.

Watch the wholesome yet worthwhile ROFL video here:-

Directed by Pushan Kripalani, Goldfish has been presented by Kalki’s ex-husband and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Produced by Amit Saxena under the banner of Splendid Films, the heartwarming tale revolves around the mother-daughter bond of Anamika Fields (played by Kalki) and Sadhana Tripathi (played by Deepti). Having first premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, Goldfish touches on the topic of dementia in one of the most special ways.

Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval have previously worked together in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Goldfish is their first international collaboration. The movie also starring Gordon Warnecke and Rajit Kapoor holds a 93% approval rating on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes and an IMDb rating of 7.7/10.

It was on September 30 2019 when Koechlin confirmed her pregnancy and parallely also made her relationship with boyfriend Guy Hershberg official. Kalki’s beau is an Israeli musician and the duo welcomed their daughter on February 7, 2020, through water birth.

