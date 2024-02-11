Karan Johar is ‘happy to have passed on his joy of balloons’ to kids Yash-Roohi; drops pics from birthday bash

Karan Johar is not only an acclaimed filmmaker but also a doting father to two cute kids-Yash and Roohi. He welcomed them in 2017 through surrogacy. The little kiddos turned seven on February 7. On the occasion, he had thrown a lavish Willy-Wonka themed birthday celebration which was attended by his friends including Shilpa Shetty and her kids, Saba Pataudi, and more. Recently, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director shared adorable pictures with his kiddos and mother.

Karan Johar pens cute note for his kids Yash and Roohi

Today, on February 11, Karan Johar took to his Instagram and crafted a post encapsulating adorable pictures from the lavish birthday bash of his little munchkins Yash and Roohi. In the album post on Instagram, he can be seen posing with the kiddos and his mother as they beam wide smiles for the camera. In the first picture, the trio is seen holding balloons in their hands, followed by endearing pictures.

Alongside the post, he expressed in a long caption that reads, “Going through a purple patch!!!! My world ….The idea of balloons are more than a decoration to me… they have always represented joy and celebration and a magical feeling of happiness ….My first film is full of them … and even now my inner child comes alive when I have them around …Am so happy to have passed on my joy of balloons to my twins … who overreact as much to them as I do….”

Take a look:

In the pictures, the doting dad is seen twinning with his kids as sported matching outfits, all dressed in purple, while KJo’s mother looked elegance personified in a green suit.

Fans react to the post

The post shared by Karan Johar left fans gushing over the cute post as a fan wrote, “Love the purple vibes .... Happy Birthday to the cutest twins Yash and Roohi,” another fan wrote, “So cute yash wearing the cool chain,” while a third fan lauded the filmmaker as he wrote, “What an amazing dad! Love his style of parenting.”

The ace filmmaker Karan Johar welcomed his twin kids, a boy and a girl, through surrogacy in February 2017. He named his son Yash after his father and his daughter Roohi by reshuffling his mother's name Hiroo.

