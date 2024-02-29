Karan Johar opens up on Bollywood vs South movies; says THIS about Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan

Karan Johar is one of the most influential and successful director-producers in Bollywood. He is currently gearing up for the release of the much-awaited action thriller film Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna. During its trailer launch, KJo opened up about the Bollywood vs South debate as well as Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan.

Karan Johar on Bollywood vs South

During the trailer launch of Yodha, the film's producer Karan Johar spoke about the debate around Bollywood vs South movies. He mentioned that his production house presented SS Rajamouli's Baahubali release in Hindi and it became a success. He then said that no one can take its credit. However, KJo mentioned Sholay and said that no action film is like Sholay. He said, "Aaj bhi aap action ki baat karein na, to Sholay se behtar koi film nahi bani. Hindi cinema ka garv hai Sholay, Hindi cinema ki Mohabbat hai Sholay. To ham kisi or ko credit zaroor denge. par hame apne aap ko bhi credit de dena chahiye."

He further stated that Sholay is the pillar on which they all are standing. Talking about Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan, he said: "Haal hi me jo film release ho rahi hai wo remake hai of a very big hit gujarat fim..Shaitaan aarhi hai jiska trailer kamaal hai. it is a spectacular trailer of Shaitaan I can't wait to see the film."

Yodha trailer was released today

Today, on February 29th, the much-awaited official trailer of Yodha was released. It has now become the first-ever film in Hindi cinema to have an in-flight trailer launch. The trailer was launched mid-flight with several media personnel on board. The flight was originally on its way to Ahmedabad from Mumbai with the journalists supposed to attend the press conference of Yodha's trailer.

People were given a tablet and a pair of headphones to experience the trailer. Apart from journalists, the film's cast and crew were also present on the flight. It concluded with a press conference in Ahmedabad.

