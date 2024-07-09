Karan Johar recalls his mom suggested he should do 'havan' to remove negativity around him; says she often used to have breakdowns

Karan Johar is one of the biggest and most successful filmmakers in Bollywood. However, for all the success and fame, it cost him a lot while he has been mercilessly trolled on social media in the past few years. The filmmaker even decided to leave X (formerly Twitter) in Oct 2022 and continues to stay away from the platform.

Now the ace filmmaker has opened up about how the social media trolling affected him and his mom.

When Karan Johar's mom wanted him to do a 'havan'

In a recent interview with Faye D'Souza, Karan Johar shared that his mom was so affected by the negativity around him that she suggested he should do a havan (homam) to ward off the "negative aura" around him. He also recalled that once she broke down while asking why people don't know how "loving and giving" he is in real.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director said that maybe hosting the talk show (Koffee With Karan) makes people think of him as a bitchy and catty person who sits on the "high throne of entitlement" making ane breaking people's careers. "So, when Rocky Aur Rani was releasing, I just wanted it to become a success,” he said.

Karan Johar recalls being scared of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's fate due to constant trolling

Karan Johar shared that he has never let trolls get to him, but they went too far in the past few years which made his mom, Hiroo Johar break down. He also shared that he thought his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani wouldn't work because people hated him.

The filmmaker said that people had a wrong impression of him and he became a poster boy of everything that was being said about Bollywood. He shared that when he used to come back to his house, he'd see a news anchor screaming while talking about him and his mother would break down watching it every second day.

Karan Johar's work front

After RRKPK, Karan Johar is gearing up to direct another film which is untitled yet. Meanwhile, his latest production Kill was released in the cinemas on July 5. Starring Lakshya and Raghav Juyal in the lead, the action thriller has received a good response from critics and the audience.

