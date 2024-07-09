Rakhee and Gulzar relish 'samose aur chai' while enjoying rains in wholesome PIC shared by Meghna Gulzar; fans are in awe

Meghna Gulzar is the daughter of poet-lyricist Gulzar and veteran actress Rakhee. She is also a well-known writer, director, and producer. Today, on July 9, Meghna took to her social media account and shared a heartwarming picture of her family featuring her parents.

Meghna Gulzar enjoys monsoon season with parents Rakhee-Gulzar

Taking to her Instagram account, Meghna Gulzar dropped a family picture. In the image, we can see Rakhee and Gulzar having a beautiful time with the family as they enjoy the monsoon season relishing tasty snacks.

Sharing the picture, Meghna wrote, "Samose, chai aur baarish…Bliss!"

Reacting to the post, Vikrant Massey dropped a red heart and a nazar amulet emoji.

Take a look:

Check out fans' reactions

Fans loved the family picture and dropped lovely comments. One wrote, "Good to see Gulzar Saab. Keep treating his devotees like us with posts on him from his everyday life."

Another fan commented, "More power to the family!!!Keep Rocking Gulzars."

One fan shared a heartwarming memory of her husband meeting Gulzar and wrote, "Bilkul ‘Sehmat’ hoon Meghnaji.. Rakhi ji ko dekha, Samose bhi sweet ho gayein what beautiful eyes she has.. and Gulzarsahab..! Many moons ago Dharmesh my husband met him in Delhi ,went up to him and said “ My wife loves your work”..He asked for my name, and wrote on a small piece of paper “Sujata ji, Pyar..Gulzar”..framed it ,still have it , and absolutely adore “mora gora ang lai le” his very 1st composition from “Sujata”

Advertisement

Others were also seen sharing red hearts and sweet words.

Meghna Gulzar's work front

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Meghna Gulzar is in advanced conversations with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana for the film based on Hyderabad rape case. “It’s a hard-hitting film that warrants the presence of actors with the calibre of Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The duo has read the script and were shocked by the details of the case. After Talvar, this is another film that could shock the nation and stir a conversation about the case,” revealed a source close to the development.

While Kareena and Ayushmann have agreed in principle to do the film, the paperwork still remains, and it’s excited to close in a fortnight. “Meghna is looking to take the film on floors by the end of 2024. It will arrive in the cinema halls in 2025,” the source informed, adding further that Meghna and team plan to present the case on the spectacle with utmost sensitivity.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Panchayat Season 3: Amul India gives 'mannchaahat makhan' shoutout to Jitendra Kumar's series