KILL Review: Anjali Anand feels stunned by watching Raghav Juyal and Lakshya starrer; calls film 'insane train ride'

One of the latest films to hit the theatres this month is Kill. It stars Raghav Juyal and Lakshya in prominent roles, and the movie has been garnering positive reviews from celebrities in the industry. Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala fame Anjali Anand dropped her review of the film on social media detailing her experience of watching Kill. The actress mentioned how she was so eager for it to be released, and now that she has watched, Anjali could not hold her emotions.

Anjali Anand says, 'Literally, KILLED IT!'

Sharing one of the official posters of Kill ft Lakshya in a menacing avatar, the former Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant gave her verdict on the action thriller. The actress wrote, "Have been hearing things about this film for so long now and was waiting for it to release in India and I ran to watch it this past weekend and OH MY GOD!!! It was everything I wished for and more."

She went on to add, "My fists were clenched throughout and my mouth was open in awe, shock and joy!!! This insane train ride is one of my favourite genres and trust me I've seen almost every movie out there and I'm so proud that one of the best films has come out of my county. Couldn't be prouder and happier."

The Dhhai Kilo Prem actress lauded the performances of the cast and called it 'top-notch.' Appreciating the efforts put into making Kill, Anjali Anand mentioned that the crew did an amazing job by pulling it off in style. "Literally, KILLED IT! she remarked."

Have a look at the note here:

For the uninitiated, Kill is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. Hailing from Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, the action thriller has a compelling story, sleek action scenes, and a gruesome narrative. Interestingly, production houses behind the John Wick franchise have announced an English-language remake of Kill.

About Anjali Anand's work front

Anjali will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Dabba Cartel. The project also stars Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Shalini Pandey, Sai Tamhankar, Nimisha Sajayan, Gajraj Rao, and others. It will stream soon on Netflix. Further, the actress is all set to appear alongside Barun Sobti and Priya Bapat in the upcoming series Raat Jawaan Hai.

