Karan Johar says ‘baap mat bana’ after Varun Dhawan touches his feet; Baby John star responds with humor

We all know Karan Johar cherishes his three students: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. There is never a dull moment when the director meets with his pupils, and yesterday was no exception. Varun and KJo took the stage for an Amazon Prime event the previous day, and as usual, the two had a sweet moment that culminated in some sweet social media banter.

Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar’s fun banter

During the fun event yesterday, Varun Dhawan was present for the launch of his upcoming most talked-about series Citadel: Honey Bunny along with his entire cast including Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others. Karan Johar hosted the event. The moment Baby John actor saw his mentor, he went down to touch his feet and indeed it became an iconic moment.

Today, taking to his Instagram stories, Karan shared a picture of this iconic moment and wrote, ‘Varun seeking my blessings…my expression in deep denial of my age! Varun you’re my friend yaar! Baap mat bana mujhe! (mere andar ka wannabe gen z jaag gaya).

Replying to this, Varun wrote, ‘u seek blessings of those who u love and have deep admiration for I know ur just 21 @karanjohar.”

Check out the post:

Advertisement

More about Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer series Citadel: Honey Bunny

Directed by Raj and DK, written by the duo along with Sita Menon, and produced by D2R Films, the series Citadel: Honey Bunny also features Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher. Backed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo’s AGBO, the series is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The release date is yet to be announced.

For the uninitiated, the American counterpart of the series was released in April 2023 and starred Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in the lead as top-class Citadel spy agents. An Italian spin-off titled Citadel: Diana is also currently in development.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan's upcoming project is the action drama film Baby John, directed by Kalees and supported by Altee and Samantha was last seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the romantic comedy film Kushi, helmed by Shiva Nirvana.

ALSO READ: Citadel: Title of Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s spy action thriller series REVEALED