Karan Johar styles Farah Khan into ‘Christmas Tree’ and ‘Stree’ from handpicks straight out of his closet; Aditi Rao Hydari and Bhumi have BEST reactions

Farah Khan and Karan Johar, the most adorable BFFs of the tinsel-town, are back once again with their amusing video reel. Most recently, Farah shared a video showcasing Karan turning into her stylist, only to dress her like a 'Christmas Tree' and 'Stree.'

On January 13, Farah Khan posted a video on Instagram with her filmmaker friend Karan Johar. The video begins with the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director addressing the camera with a green shimmery jacket in his hand. He states, "Hi, we are in my closet and I wanna tell you stop all runways, stop all fashion because this is gonna be a fashion moment."

He then makes Farah wear his green jacket and jokes, "Okay guys, if you guys haven’t celebrated Christmas, this is your opportunity, this is your tree, this dangle, hang anything you want," leaving Farah surprised, while KJo continues to wish Merry Christmas with the song.

Meanwhile, Farah insists on wearing something else, as she doesn’t "want to be a tree." Fulfilling her request, Johar presents her with another shimmery red jacket and teases, "Then you can be a Stree, you can also be a 600-grosser." The Om Shanti Om director notes that the costumes belong to the dancers of the Rock and Roll song (Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna). "That was a tree and this is a Stree," says Johar after Farah dons a red jacket.

The video concludes with Farah wondering who would put the jackets back in the closet. "The #karah reel you were waiting for ( not).. @karanjohar styling me !! Straight out of his closet!!," the post was captioned.

Reacting to the post, Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "BESTEST" while Bhumi Pednekar also called it, "Best."

On the professional front, Karan recently announced his collaboration with Kartik Aaryan for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri whereas Farah will be soon seen hosting Celebrity MasterChef.

