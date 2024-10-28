Aditi Rao Hydari Birthday: When Rekha called Heeramandi actress and praised her Padmaavat performance; 'I am not going to say...'

Aditi Rao Hydari has solidified a strong fan base amongst Bollywood buffs with her captivating screen presence in several remarkable films. The actress is celebrating her 38th birthday today, i.e. October 28, 2024. On the special occasion, let’s revisit the special compliment that legendary actress Rekha had given to the birthday girl for her performance in Padmaavat.

While speaking with Bollywood Life back in 2018, Aditi Rao Hydari reflected on the compliments and praises she had received for her role of Mehrunisa in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. Without divulging much about what she said, the Heeramandi actress revealed getting a call from the legendary actress Rekha.

She said, "I am not going to tell what she said," she chuckled, "But she basically said that, 'Main dil se dua karti hun tumhare liye (I pray for you from the core of my heart).' Who you are on the inside matches with who you are on the outside.' I am not going to say the exact words she used. That compliment means the world to me. And she said, 'You are who you are because of your parents.' I think that was the most amazing compliment that I got."

The birthday girl further stated that the biggest compliment for her is the fact that so many people complimented her, stating that their hearts were with her role.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, and Jim Sarbh starrer Padmaavat was released in 2018. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the epic period drama was based on the 16th-century poem Padmavat by Malik Muhammad Jayasi.

It narrates the valor of Rani Padmavati, the queen of Mewar, who battles against Alauddin Khilji, who is driven by his desire to capture her. Khilji's obsession with Padmavati leads to a brutal war between Mewar and Delhi.

Despite being outnumbered, Ratan Singh and his loyal supporters fight courageously. As the battle rages on, Padmavati and her companions prepare for Jauhar (self-immolation) to protect their honor. In the film, Aditi plays Mehrunisa, the wife of Alauddin Khilji's brother, Malik Kafur.

Aditi’s last Bollywood venture was also with Bhansali, interestingly for his directorial web show, Heeramandi, which was released earlier this year on Netflix.

