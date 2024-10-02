THROWBACK: When Janhvi Kapoor recreated iconic scene of Om Shanti Om starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor has always made perfect use of her social media to interact with her fans. While her social media posts often stir the internet, remember the iconic video when she recreated an iconic scene from Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Om Shanti Om, leaving the internet ROFL?

Back in 2022, Janhvi Kapoor dropped a hilarious video on her Instagram handle. In the video, she was seen standing under a chandelier in a silver gown while she recreated Deepika Padukone’s iconic Om Shanti Om scene with her friend.

She lip-synced the dialogue, “Isi jhoomar ke neeche, isi jhoomar ke neeche milegi Shanti ki laash (Shanti's dead body will be found under this chandelier)," before the camera pans out towards her friend lying on the floor and laughing at her dialogue delivery. She captioned the post, “Yeh shanti kuch alag lag rahi hain (this Shanti is looking quite different).”

Take a look

As we can see, Janhvi's fans also thronged her comment section with their hilarious reactions to the post. A user the famous dialogue from the film stating, "haaa kya acting kar raha hai" Another fan joked, "Lekin Ye to..... Shanta ram hai" while a third fan remarked, "Lgta h Shanti ka punar Janam hua h" and another fan expressed, "Mere ex ke chats mein milegi mere dimag ke “shanti” ki lash"

In an interview with Pinkvilla earlier this year, the actress was told that people have been saying good things about her work on the internet. In response to this, she stated, “I hope so.” She playfully added, “Paise khilwa k bulwa rahi hu (I am paying them to say it).”

Sharing what she has seen happening on social media, Janhvi said, “Koi bhi main jab dekhti hu na social media par galti se koi bhi tareef kar leta hai na toh yeh bolte rehte hain ki ‘yeh toh iska PR hoga, yeh toh iska..’ (Whenever I see someone praising me even by mistake on social media, they keep saying, 'This must be her PR’).”

On the work front, Janhvi is enjoying the release of her recent South debut release, Devara: Part 1. Directed by Kortala Siva, the film features Saif Ali Khan and Jr NTR in the key roles.

