EXCLUSIVE: Mukesh Khanna says he was misquoted against Amitabh Bachchan, calls Tiger Shroff his ‘bachcha’ reacting to statement against him

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, best known for his superhero role Shaktimaan, recently stated that he was misquoted against Amitabh Bachchan. He also referred to Tiger Shroff as his child while addressing his statements against them.

While speaking with Pinkvilla's Hindi Rush, Mukesh Khanna recalled being queried by the media at Patna airport about the Mahabharata being made by Ravi Chopra with Amitabh Bachchan playing Bhishma Pitamah. He emphasized that the press was keen to answer him, as they knew he would pass a statement that would make the headlines.

"Maine kaha suna maine bhi (I said yeah, I heard that)," he said further, remembering being nudged, "Sir kar payenge (Will he be able to do it)?" He stated that he never gives an audio byte for more than 2 seconds, but he couldn't get away from there as there was a wall behind him.

"Maine kaha kar lenge bahut ache actor hain, bahut kaam kiya hai bahut ache role kiye alag alag role kiye. Gabbar Singh kar chuke hain abhi recently to ye bhi kar lenge (I said yes he would be able to do. He is a great actor, working for so long. He has done so many great roles and recently did Gabbar Singh too) so that was an answer for them," further stressing on how he was misquoted.

He further talked about his remarks about Tiger Shroff, stating, "Arey sahab main bol raha hoon ki vo bachcha hai matlab mere liye to bachcha hi hai aur vo kisi bachchon ko sikahayega to bachche bolenge arey aao na baithe ke idhar baith gilli danda khelte hain...unki baat samjhenge (I am saying he is a kid for me, he is a kid only. If he taught kids, they would indulge in playing with him and understand what he is saying)."

Khanna addressed being portrayed as "arey unhone dhajjiyan uda di Tiger Shroff ki (He disgraced Tiger Shroff)." Reflecting on his reaction, he said on a concluding note, "main hasta hoon aur kuch nai because again I would say ki mere ko kisi se kuch lena dena nahin hai (I laugh it off, and I would say again I have nothing to do with anyone)."

