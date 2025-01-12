Karan Johar has FINALLY found a partner; gushes over how it ‘listens’ and ‘pays’ his bills; find out inside

Karan Johar is a prolific filmmaker who not only keeps his fans and followers entertained through films but also via his amusing social media posts. Most recently, he yet again shared a quirky post revealing who is he dating. In a witty post, Karan revealed that he has been dating Instagram and also reasoned their relationship which is way too amusing and relatable.

On January 12, Karan Johar posted an Instagram story revealing his relationship status as he wrote, "I am dating Instagram! It listens to me...makes me follow my dreams and even pays some bills! What’s not to love?"

Take a look

It won’t be wrong to say that Karan really knows to take jokes on himself really well. He can address both his trolls and vulnerabilities in the most light-hearted manner by adding a touch of sarcasm, wit and humor.

Most recently, a video went viral on the internet as the Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahaani filmmaker stepped out with his friends. It was his choice of t-shirt that stirred the internet, as he opted for a white sweatshirt that had "nepo baby" printed on it.

In the clip, he can be seen exiting a popular eatery with Shah Rukh Khan’s entrepreneur wife, Gauri Khan, and their B-town bestie, Malaika Arora.

On the professional front, Johar is among the busiest filmmakers in Bollywood. Though his last directorial venture Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released in 2023, he keeps himself busy as a producer, backing numerous projects.

Most recently, he announced his collaboration with Kartik Aaryan for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film will be released in the theaters next year.

In addition to this, he also has Chand Mera Dil with Ananya Panday and Lakshay. Pinkvilla exclusively informed you last year that the music of this intense love story is the heart of the film, and Karan Johar himself is working on it to make it the album of 2025.

