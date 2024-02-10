Kareena Kapoor Khan channels her inner Geet as she announces Jab We Met's re-release in theatres ahead of V-Day

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most versatile actresses the audience has ever seen. Her commitment to the craft is evident in every role she plays on screen. One of the most iconic films of her career has to be Imtiaz Ali's romantic comedy Jab We Met wherein she starred alongside Shahid Kapoor. The actress recently took to social media to announce that the loved film will be re-releasing across theatres around Valentine's Day.

Jab We Met to re-release in theatres

Today, on February 10th, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to drop an edited video of her iconic film Jab We Met. The video features some of the funniest and most memorable dialogues said by her character Geet in the film. The video then ends with the mention that the film will be re-releasing in theatres. Bebo captioned the video in Geet style and wrote: "Never gets old… by god (black heart emoji) #ValentinesFilmFestival"

The Valentine's Film Festival will take place from February 9 to February 15 and several romantic films including Jab We Met will be shown in theatres across the nation.

About Jab We Met

Jab We Met is written and directed by Imtiaz Ali and stars Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Dara Singh, Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon and Pavan Malhotra. Upon its release in 2007, the film turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. In particular, Kareena's character as Geet has become a part of popular culture.

Workwise, Kareena was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's suspense thriller film Jaane Jaan. The film was based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, and also starred Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Marking her foray into the digital space, Jaane Jaan met with mostly positive reviews.

Kareena will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's thriller The Buckingham Murders which is also her maiden production venture. The film has been screened at the BFI London Film Festival and MAMI Film Festival and was well received. Apart from that, she is also doing The Crew with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

