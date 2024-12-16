Kareena Kapoor Khan joins sister Karisma and Amrita Arora for a night of fun & food at bestie Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan’s new restaurant: WATCH

B-town besties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Malaika Arora have often been together through thick and thin. On their bad days, the BFFs made sure to cheer their friends up by being by their side. They even raised a toast to them and celebrated every little milestone together. Hence, when Malla opened her new restaurant with her son Arhaan Khan, we anticipated the trio visiting it more often than not.

On December 16, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora were spotted in Mumbai, making their way into Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan’s swanky new restaurant. The three divas got dressed up to enjoy a night full of delicious food accompanied by lots of laughter and definitely some gossip about B-town.

In a clip posted on Pinkvilla’s social media handle, Bebo can be seen dressed in casual wear for a fun night with her girls. The diva sported a pair of denim pants with a printed white t-shirt and layered it with a coat. She rounded up her sporty look with a pair of sneakers and a black cap.

As for his elder sister, actress Karisma Kapoor, she donned a crisp white shirt with a flowy black skirt and matching shoes. Malaika's little sister Amrita also arrived donning a shirt with a pair of matching shorts along with a jacket.

All three ladies carried luxury handbags that complimented their outfits for the night. Soon after returning from dinner with her girlies, Kareena took to her social media and dropped an image of the yummy wings she devoured at her friend's new eatery in Mumbai.

Last month, Malaika and Arhaan unveiled their new restaurant in the city, grabbing a lot of media attention. Soon after they announced their new venture, the Crew actress took to her Instagram stories to shower Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan with love. In her note, she expressed, "Congratulations Malls and Arhaan. Can't wait to come and eat."

Malaika's sister Amrita also shared a heartfelt message: "Congratulations, my darling sister and Arhaan. Finally, your dream project is here for everyone to see."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

