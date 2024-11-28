Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan Khan twins in matching suits as they exit their newly launched restaurant: WATCH

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora translated her love and passion for food into building a restaurant in Mumbai along with her son Arhaan Khan. The actress recently announced the launch of their new eatery in Mumbai. On November 28, the mother-son duo was spotted leaving their new workplace together. While their presence together grabbed eyeballs, the celebs twinning in matching suits made heads turn.

Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan Khan started their new venture, a restaurant in Mumbai together. A couple of hours ago, they made an official announcement of the same making many celebs eager to dine at the cool spot. However, later on Wednesday, the mother and son were spotted leaving their joint together.

In a viral clip, Malaika can be seen stepping down the stairs of their restaurant with Arhaan and others following her. Flaunting their happy smiles and having a little in-between discussion, both of them headed toward their luxury vehicle. It’s interesting to see how the new business partners donned matching suits in black and white.

They wore identical black blazers and matching pants which were tailored to perfection. While the dancing diva paired it with a white silk shirt, Arhaan donned a plain white tee underneath. They also had the name of the restaurant embroidered on the cuffs and the back of their suits in red.

Take a look:

Soon after the official announcement of their restaurant was made online, Malaika’s B-town besties took to their respective social media handles to show their support. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan penned, “Congratulations Malla and Arhaan. Can’t wait to come in and eat.”

The yoga enthusiast’s sister Amrita Arora, also shared a heartfelt message expressing, “Congratulations, my darling sister and Arhaan. Finally, your dream project is here for everyone to see.” Karisma Kapoor also rooted for the mother and son by posting about the eatery and congratulating its popular owners.

In an interview with Vogue, Malaika and Arhaan admitted that the idea to start a venture like this stemmed from their shared passion for food and creating new recipes.

