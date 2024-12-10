Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma bring best of their ethnic styles in red and white suits to airport

The whole Kapoor family, including Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, are off to Delhi to extend a special invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the grand 'Raj Kapoor 100: Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest' event. The three-day spectacle will be nothing short of a starry tribute to Raj Kapoor, showcasing 10 of his iconic films in over 40 cities. But today we will be talking about the Kapoor sisters' phenomenal ethnic style, which they flaunted at the airport.

Once again, Karisma Kapoor has proven why she is the queen of effortless elegance! The actress was spotted in a beautiful off-white Anarkali that successfully fused traditional with modern chic for the Kapoor clan's trip to Delhi.

The Anarkali featured a round neck and an open jacket silhouette that gave off royal vibes. Golden borders, which ran all along the outfit, provided just the right touch of glam without overwhelming the ensemble. The outfit became complete with a white dupatta draped over her shoulders and punctuated with delicate golden thread embroidery all over, giving just the perfect amount of sparkle to the overall appearance.

What we loved about this look was its versatility. Karisma's choice of an off-white tone was not just timeless but perfect for intimate gatherings or grand occasions alike.

Karisma Kapoor paired the look with black sunglasses, giving it a cool and effortless edge, while stud earrings kept the attention on her stunning outfit. She carried a black Hermes, which added a pinch of luxe to the entire outfit—because, after all, not any look is ever complete without a little dash of what is high-end glamorous.

Advertisement

For her makeup, Karisma chose understated chic with mauve lipstick and perfectly blushed cheeks, as well as a base to make her glow. Her hair remained sleek and straight, styled with a center part for a slicked-back finish. And her look was completed with just a tiny bindi as the traditional touch.

Neetu Singh was accompanied by Karisma Kapoor in a beautiful white crushed Anarkali. It came with a rich white bodice that made a classy contrast with a crushed, pleated skirt. The outfit, embellished with gold borders along the neckline and dupatta, had a regal feel to it. Neetu draped the delicate dupatta over the shoulders and completed the look.

Neetu accessorized minimally and focused more on the rich details of her ensemble. Her make-up was simple and fresh, with soft nude lips and blushed cheeks. Straight hair—these were simple yet very sophisticated, completing the understated elegance.

Kareena looked gorgeous in a traditional red suit set by Devnaagri, and she completely stole the show with her ensemble. The red kurta paired with straight-fit pants looked streamlined and elegant. Finishing off the look was a drape of a completely rich red dupatta over her shoulders, hand-painted with such beautiful silver flowers splashing glamor over the very subtle yet intricate detail.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor was very minimal and selective in accessories, as she chose to don a pair of silver ear danglers that went well with the attire. Her makeup was kept simple with a very fresh face: lightly blushing cheeks, smokey eyes, and a little bindi complemented the whole traditional aura. The hairstyle was left sleek and straight so that her natural beauty could be seen.

Hence, as Karisma, Kareena, and the entire Kapoor clan headed to Delhi to invite Prime Minister Modi to this once-in-a-lifetime celebration, it was clear that they would wear their legacy just as gracefully as their sartorial choices. Really, who better than the Kapoor sisters to remind us that elegance never goes out of style when it comes to ethnic outfits?

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor’s stunning Rs 3,58,400 pink co-ord set proves when it comes to achieving the best ethnic looks, she’s in a league of her own