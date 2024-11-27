Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora 'can't wait' to visit and eat at Malaika Arora-Arhaan Khan's new diner; send wishes

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a close bond with Malaika Arora and always seizes the opportunity to show her love and support. Recently, Malaika and her son Arhaan Khan shared that they have joined hands for their first project together—a restaurant. To show her support, Kareena and Amrita Arora congratulated the duo and wrote, "Can't wait to come in and eat."

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories to shower Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan with love for their new venture. Malaika's sister, Amrita Arora, also shared a heartfelt message, saying, "Congratulations, my darling sister and Arhaan. Finally, your dream project is here for everyone to see."

In an interview with Vogue, Malaika Arora, who is often seen socializing with her close friends, shared that the concept for her restaurant stemmed from her desire to have a place in the city where she could simply relax with friends.

The actress expressed that she wanted a space where people could feel at ease, without the pressure of formalities or feeling like someone would "yank a chair from underneath you."

The restaurant marks the first collaboration between Malaika and her son, Arhaan Khan. Having grown up surrounded by food, the duo revealed they were always aligned in their vision for the project from the start.

Arhaan mentioned that their shared love for food and entertaining was a key factor. He added that their travels around the world often inspired them to recreate recipes at home, making the idea of starting a restaurant a natural next step for them.

Arora, known for her work in films and hit dance tracks, such as Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se and Munni Badnam Hui from Dabangg, has also established herself as a successful entrepreneur. This isn't Malaika Arora's first foray into business. She owns a fashion brand called The Label Life, which offers apparel curated and styled by her.

Additionally, Malaika has a venture that focuses on investing in health-oriented brands. Some of her initial investments include SARVA Yoga and Nude Bowl, all of which align with her passion for a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

