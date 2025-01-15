Kareena Kapoor perfecting her mind and body coordination in latest workout video leaves fans gushing over ‘fittest queen’

Kareena Kapoor stands out as one of the most beloved stars in the Hindi film industry, and she is also passionate about fitness. Her workout videos frequently highlight her commitment to staying fit. Recently, a new video has emerged online, featuring the actress focusing on enhancing her mind and body coordination.

On January 15, Kareena Kapoor’s fitness trainer Namrata Purohit took to her Instagram handle and posted a video from her workout session. In a short video clip, the actress is seen playing with the workout lights as she perfected her mind and body coordination. The video ended with the actress flaunting her pout while posing with her trainer.

The actress exuded her post-workout glow as she was seen in pink and black athleisure paired with white shoes. "@kareenakapoorkhan perfecting the balancing act Great to work on mind and body coordination, balance, core strength and stability! A small little glimpse of how we played around with the lights today," the post was captioned.

Soon after the post was shared, the internet users couldn’t help but gush over the actress’ dedication and her physical fitness. A fan wrote, "wow... looks so amazing" while another called her, "Queen" and a third labeled her, "Fittest queen." In addition to this, one fan gushed over the actress’ "natural beauty."

Many users also dropped multiple red-heart, fire, and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

On the work front, Kareena had an impressive year in 2024, marked by three major releases: Crew, The Buckingham Murders, and Singham Again.

Going further, the actress has yet to make an official announcement about her upcoming film. However, Pinkvilla exclusively informed last year that the actress has signed a film that could be the biggest feature film of Indian cinema. It will go on floors in January 2025 and will hit the big screen in 2026.

