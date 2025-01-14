Who is Zahan Kapoor? 7 things to know about Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s cousin creating immense buzz on internet

Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Zahan Kapoor has been making immense buzz on the internet for his recently released web show. While the internet has been lauding her performance in the latest series, a section of internet users are also intrigued to know more about him, especially his close ties with the Kapoor family. Read on to learn more about him.

1. Zahan Kapoor is the son of veteran actor Kunal Kapoor and his ex-wife Sheena Sippy. The grandson of the late legendary actor Shashi Kapoor, the actor was born in 1992.

2. Veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy is his maternal grandfather, known for directing cult classic, Sholay. He is the second cousin of Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor.

3. Apart from Kapoor family, he has also a legacy drawn with his family ties associated with film icons Geoffrey Kendal and her daughter, Felicity Kendal, a renowned English actress who primarily works in television and theater.

4. Unlike most Kapoor family stars, he was inclined towards theatre too. He has been associated with theater for a few years now and made his debut in 2019 with a play titled Pitaji Please by Makarand Deshpande. The play ran successfully at the Prithvi Theatre. No wonder, he has been a well-known face among theater admirers.The trained actor has also showcased the struggles of Indian soldiers encountered on the Siachen Glacier in the play Siachen, which was written by Aditya Rawal and directed by Makarand Deshpande.



Advertisement

6. The 32-year-old likes to keep himself away from the media galore and let his work speak for himself. He keeps sharing his selective personal tidbits and professional updates with his fans and followers on Instagram where he enjoys a follower base of over 47.1k at the time of writing this article.

7. His Instagram posts also reflect his love for art and paintings. He has even showcased some of his works on his social media as well.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan calls him ‘protective father’; reflects on sibling bond with Junaid Khan