Kareena Kapoor reveals wanting to be in every film at 17; agrees sustaining is ‘scary’ in a ‘male-dominated’ industry: ‘I want to leave my mark…’

While many believe that Bollywood is a male-dominated industry where actresses often have shorter careers, Kareena Kapoor Khan acknowledges that she wanted to be in every film at 17. The Crew actress somewhat agrees that "sustaining is scary" unless she reinvents herself. Bebo feels that “every five years she asks herself what new she can do” and strives to take on varied roles as she “wants to leave her mark somewhere.”

In a recent interview with Times of India, Bebo said, "At 17-18, it was all about wanting to be in every film. If you sustain for a decade, it’s about reinvention, which is scary in an industry that is male-dominated. Over the years, apart from me, there have been other brave actresses too who have taken big strides. Every five years, I ask myself, what new can I do now?"

She expressed that it’s not merely about being in successful films but about leaving behind a legacy. Coming from the Kapoor family, where she has been challenged by the incredible talent of her relatives, she wants to make her own mark. She noted that every decade brings new talent, raising the question of how she can sustain her career.

To address this challenge, she prefers to make varied choices, citing films like Buckingham Murders, Singham, Crew, and Jaane Jaan, which was released on a streaming platform. She believes that Jaane Jaan would have also performed well in theaters.

Advertisement

In an old interview, Khan explained that after many years in the industry and playing different characters, actors need to make bold choices and explore various types of films. If they don’t, they risk being stuck in one type of role and mentioned that playing various characters helps keep an actor’s career alive.

Reflecting on her early role in Chameli at age 22, she said people doubted her ability to handle that character, but the film was successful. Bebo remarked that if she had accepted every role that fit that mold, she wouldn’t be celebrating a film festival today.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar among others. Singham Again will hit theaters on November 1, 2024.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Kareena Kapoor called husband Saif Ali Khan her 'entire universe' on Koffee With Karan