THROWBACK: When Kareena Kapoor called husband Saif Ali Khan her 'entire universe' on Koffee With Karan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are the royal couple of Bollywood. Kareena and Saif often grab headlines for their togetherness of more than two decades. The actress fell in love with Saif on the sets of Yash Raj Films' Tashan in 2008. The couple dated for some time and got hitched in 2012. Kareena Kapoor once called her husband Saif Ali Khan her 'entire universe' on Koffee With Karan, and it is setting relationship goals.

Last year, Saif Ali Khan was invited to Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan with her mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Kareena Kapoor made an appearance in a video message on the show. In a segment, Bebo expressed her feelings with strong emotions oozing out of her eyes.

"What does Saif mean to me? Saif is my entire being. He is my entire universe. My whole life revolves around my Saif. My eyes well up every time I talk about him," overwhelmed Kareena said. The Omkara actress described Saif as her "life".

During the same Koffee With Karan episode, Kareena Kapoor also praised her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore. The 44-year-old star shared that the actress' MIL has been "warm and caring" towards her. Bebo continued that the veteran actress considers her more like a daughter. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress also shared that Saif's mom has always made her feel welcomed in her family.

Saif Ali Khan graced the Koffee couch with his mom, Sharmila Tagore, for the first time.

Coming back to Saif and Kareena, the actress earlier spoke about her wish to reunite with him on the big screens. During the Kareena Kapoor Film Festival at an event, Bebo expressed that she would love to work with him in the future.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have collaborated in movies like LOC Kargil, Tashan, Kurbaan, Omkara, and Agent Vinod. Kareena was last seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders this year. Saif recently worked in the Telugu film Devara: Part 1, co-starring Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

On the personal front, the couple has two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.