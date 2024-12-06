Kareena Kapoor‘s pout game in morning selfie wearing personalised night dress is what Poo would have looked like 23 years later

Kareena Kapoor attended the opening night of the Red Sea International Film Festival on Thursday. The actress turned heads with her oh-so-stunning looks in a purple gown. Back to normal, a morning after the star-studded event, Bebo shared her selfie with her pout game on point while flaunting her personalized nightwear.

On December 6, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and posted a selfie flaunting her pout from the morning, a day after the star-studded event. In the photo, the diva is seen sporting a green and white collar nightwear. However, what caught our attention was the personalized nightwear with her initials ‘K’ and the name ‘Kareena’ on it.

The actress with a no-make-up look exuded her timeless glow in a sun-kissed selfie with a caption that read, "The morning after in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

On Thursday evening, Kareena posted a multi-picture post revealing her look for the special evening. Bebo raised the oomph quotient in a purple velvet gown with a strapless neckline. She kept her hair neat with a braided bun and accessorized her look with crystal-adorned jewels, including rings and dangling earrings. The actress wore matching purple velvet stilettos and a net head cover covering half of her face.

Reacting to her post, fans couldn’t help but gush over the gorgeous look and flooded the comments section. A fan wrote, “Bebo can eat all the girls today and burp the loudest” and another fan wrote, “'Agar film dekhne vajaye sab mujhe dekh rehe honge, then it's NOT my problem' Oh Bebo!”

It is important to mention that the film festival, which runs from December 5-12 in the Saudi Arabia port city of Jeddah, saw many A-listers in attendance, including Aamir Khan, Emily Blunt, Vin Diesel, Will Smith, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Park Sung-hoon, Spike Le, and others.

After a significant year with releases like The Buckingham Murders and Singham Again, Pinkvilla exclusively informed our readers that Bebo has signed a film that could be the biggest and most exciting feature film of Indian Cinema in the coming 2 years. A source close to the development shared that the director “is among the most celebrated and bankable” filmmakers currently.

