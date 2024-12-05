Triptii Dimri leaves Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt behind to achieve THIS feat; rumored BF Sam Merchant can’t keep calm

Triptii Dimri has been solidifying her presence in the Hindi film industry with her notable performances. After her stint in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, her popularity skyrocketed overnight. Most recently, she claimed the top spot in the list released by IMDb, leaving her rumored beau Sam Merchant being ‘proud’ of her.

On December 5, IMDb released the list of the top 10 most popular Indian Stars of 2024 and according to the list, Triptii Dimri has claimed the top spot. The actress has left behind several big names that were subsequently followed by Deepika Padukone, Ishaan Khatter, Shah Rukh Khan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sharvari, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Samantha, Alia Bhatt and Prabhas.

Take a look

"The wait is over! Presenting the Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 who lit up our screens and your IMDb searches!," the post was captioned.

It further revealed, "The IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 list is comprised of stars who consistently ranked the highest on the IMDb weekly rankings throughout 2024. These rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide."

Triptii also reacted to the latest feat

Reacting to it, Triptii’s rumored beau Sam Merchant shared the post on his Instagram story and wrote, "Making us proud" followed by Nazar amulets, face with sunglass, and clap emojis.

Advertisement

Take a look

This is not the first time when Sam being a supportive partner has hyped up the actress. On various occasions, Merchant encourages and motivates the actress by highlighting her achievements. The duo is also often captured during their dinner and movie dates.

For the unversed, Sam Merchant is known as the founder of Casa Waters, a luxury VIP accommodation, and Avoure Goa. Previously, he worked as a model before venturing into the business of exotic beach clubs and hotels in Goa.

Last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, going further Triptii has a yet untitled project with Shahid Kapoor. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film was announced earlier this year in September.

A source close to the development exclusively informed us that the film is a mission-based action thriller and Sajid Nadiadwala is excited to bring it to the spectacle in the biggest possible way.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar reveals son Babil Khan is ‘almost in depression’; says, ‘Mere bacche ko chor do’