Kareena Kapoor’s sons Taimur and Jeh’s reply on her saying no to screen time is savage: ‘I guess they learn from examples’

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor, celebrating 25 years in Hindi cinema, now has a film festival named in her honor. At the recent Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival, she spoke about managing screen time for her sons, Taimur and Jeh. During the press interaction, Kareena shared how her children question her when she restricts their screen time, asking, "Why are you on your phone?" She noted, “I guess they learn from example.”

At the event, Kareena Kapoor shared with News18 how she manages the screen time of her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. She emphasized the necessity of regulating their screen use, stating that from Monday to Friday, screen time is strictly limited. She said, “Monday to Friday, screen time is, like, no! But then he’s always like, ‘But then why are you watching TV?’ ‘Why are you on your phone?’”

The Buckingham Murders actress explained that setting an example is crucial, noting that if she and her husband Saif Ali Khan want their children to avoid screens, they must also avoid them, including not watching TV or using phones while putting the kids to bed. “When we are wanting to put them to bed, then we are also reading and not watching TV till they go to sleep. Because I guess they learn from example – there’s no other way. They’re going to see us on the phone or on the screen. They’ll want to do that,” she added.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor recently shared a heartwarming image from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Instagram. The photo features her with her sons, Taimur and Jeh, standing before an idol of Lord Ganesha to seek blessings. In the picture, Jeh is positioned at the front, while Kareena has her arm around Taimur, who is seen with his hands folded in prayer. The temple corner is decorated with vibrant floral garlands and greenery. She captioned the post with "Ganpati Bappa Morya" along with a sparkle and red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in her recently released mystery thriller The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta, which features Ash Tandon, Keith Allen, and Ranveer Brar in prominent roles.

She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Singham Again, which includes a star-studded cast with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. This third installment of the popular franchise is set for a Diwali 2024 release.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls Taimur asking her if he's famous; 'he is like may be one day I will do' something