Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls Taimur asking her if he's famous; 'he is like may be one day I will do' something

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has completed 25 years in the Hindi cinema, has a film festival named after her. Bebo recently attended an event at the Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival. During a press interaction at the event on September 18, the actress got candid about her personal and professional lives. Kareena spoke about how her elder son, Taimur Ali Khan asks her if he is famous, don't miss what she tells him.

During the event, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is a doting mother to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, was asked if her sons have any idea that their mom has a film festival named after her. Kareena shared that her kids are too young to understand, however, Taimur feels he is famous as the paparazzi keep chasing him.

Referring to what Kareena tells Taimur when he asks about his popularity, the actress said, "No you aren't famous, I am famous. You are nobody. You haven't done anything... So he is like 'may be one day I will do it'. But right now his mind is not in films, it's only football. Everything is football."

The Crew star hoped that her son, Taimur watches her films someday and added that he might do it if the munchkin is kept away from football.

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Kareena Kapoor Khan has signed one of the biggest feature films of Indian cinema as she completes 25 years in the industry. A source close to the development told us that she has "given a nod to the film" and that the actress hasn't played such a role to date.

Advertisement

As per the source, the director of the project is among the most celebrated and bankable filmmakers in Indian Cinema. The actress has been offered some of the biggest Pan India feature films in the last 9 months and she has picked this project with an instant nod after the narration.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was recently seen in The Buckingham Murders. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film was released in theaters on September 13, 2024.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan signs India’s Biggest Film for her 25th year in Hindi Film Industry