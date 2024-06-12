Kartik Aaryan admits being ‘unlucky in love’ as he reacts to his ‘notorious’ dating life image; reveals he's 'single' now

Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated, Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan. He has been out there, leaving no stone unturned in promoting his upcoming film. While fans are already intrigued by the actor’s performance in the film, several revelations made by him are also stirring the internet.

It goes without saying that Kartik Aaryan’s dating life has often grabbed everyone’s attention. In a recent interview, the actor was asked about his ‘notorious’ image in dating life. Read on to know what he said.

Kartik Aaryan reacts to 'notorious' image in dating life

While speaking to Raj Shamani in his podcast, the Chandu Champion actor admitted to being single. He was further nudged by the host, pointing towards his ‘notorious’ image in dating life. In response to this, Kartik clarified, “Mera personal life at one point pe kaafi talked about ho gaya tha uss moment pe aur tab se vo aaj tak vo voh chal raha hai (My personal life became the most talked about subject at one point in my life. And it’s been like that since then).”

Upon further asking if he has learned the lesson to never date publicly, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor jokingly replied that he is not even dating privately as he has been scared lately.

Kartik Aaryan on dating life after getting famous

In addition to this, Kartik Aaryan also shed light on his dating life before and after getting famous. The actor articulated his belief, stating that because of their work, one meets a limited number of people after tasting fame.

“It becomes like that. Paise ho jaaye, shauharat kama li (you earned money and fame), but one thing is for sure that you can’t buy love. I’m not dating anyone. I’m called a romantic hero, but I have been unlucky in love. So I’ve to find that person and be with that person whenever that happens,” he remarked.

Having admitted to gaining attention, the actor highlighted the time constraints of his kind of professional commitments. He also mentioned that it is also important if the ‘correct person’ has been attracted and if the ‘frequency’ matches. The actor remarked that whether it's professional work or his relationship, he wants it to be ‘stable’ and ‘serious’.

Kartik Aaryan doesn't believe in the idea of an 'ideal partner'

During the same conversation, the actor also reacted to his definition of an ‘ideal partner’. The actor replied, “ I don’t know. It will just happen on its own. Vo jo list hoti haina k frequency match ho jae, vo funny ho, ye sab apne aap he aa jata hai. Kai baar vo list change he ho jaati hai. Kuch aesa hota nhi hai. (Everything on that list happens on its own. Oftentimes, that list changes too.)”

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor further added, “I would say that she should be humorous, or I should understand her, and she should understand me, she should respect me. These are all tick marks that you want in life. She should be passionate about her work, just like I am.”

However, he opined, sometimes one doesn’t know. At times, only one of the things click, and that’s about it. Kartik states that over the years, he has realized in the pursuit of perfection, that it is the imperfections that make it beautiful. On a concluding note referring to his life partner, he stated, “I don’t have a specification now. Vo life me kabhi nhi ho paega (That can’t happen in life).”

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming movie, Chandu Champion, is a biographical drama scheduled to release on June 14, 2024.

