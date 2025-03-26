Sara Ali Khan says dad Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident was ‘reminder’ that life can change overnight: ‘It could have...’

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

2025 started on a rather turbulent note for Saif Ali Khan and his family. On January 16 this year, an intruder broke into the Bandra residence of the actor during a burglary attempt. After the house helps raised an alarm, Saif confronted the attacker but was stabbed multiple times with a knife. In a recent interview, Sara Ali Khan reacted to the tragic incident, calling it a reminder that life can change overnight. She also expressed, “It could have gone so wrong.” Read on!

The entire industry was shocked upon knowing that someone broke into the well-protected house of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and brutally attacked the Omkara actor on January 16, 2025, around 2:30 am. After being taken to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, the actor took a couple of days to recover from the injuries and returned home hale and hearty.

During his time at the healthcare center, Sara Ali Khan and several other family members made sure to keep a check on Saif’s health and visited him multiple times too. While talking to PTI about the incident, the Kedarnath debutant stated, “It could have gone so wrong and I am so grateful that everything is fine. It was a reminder almost of the life we have.”

Sara further added that it’s moments like these that make people realize to be grateful for their lives and how transient the things that they chase are. The young star divulged that the incident didn’t make her realize that she loves her father because this is a fact she has known for 29 years.

However, it made her realize that “life can change overnight.” Hence, every second of every day deserves mindful celebration. It made her realize the importance of just being. She went on to recall how the COVID-19 pandemic made people realize the importance of being at home with family.

Just like that, it takes somebody being attacked for them to be like ‘Okay, life matters.’ The Murder Mubarak actress stressed the fact that life does matter, and so do the small joys. Therefore, it’s important to celebrate every day that we’re alive. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in Metro In Dino.