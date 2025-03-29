Sara Ali Khan reveals her mom Amrita Singh still manages her finances: ‘My OTPs come on her phone’

Sara Ali Khan was born to celebrated Bollywood actors, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh who have an extensive legacy. Just like her parents, the young star is on her way to becoming one of the most successful actors in the industry. Despite having all the means to live a luxurious life, Sara is often seen admitting that she is stingy with her money. In a recent interview, she also revealed that her mom still manages her finances and all her OTPs go to Singh’s phone.

On multiple occasions, Sara Ali Khan has spoken about being picky in spending her money. Recently, she was at the Times Now Summit 2025, wherein she opened up about handling her finances. The actress admitted that even today, her mother Amrita Singh handles her money and she can’t even book a ticket without her mother’s nod.

When asked how she handles her finances, the Kedarnath actress stated that over the years, she has learned that one should invest small amounts in multiple places. She also revealed, “My mom handles my money entirely. Even my GPay account is linked to her. My OTPs come on her phone.”

When asked if she still gets pocket money from her mother, the Murder Mubarak actress divulged that she cannot even book a ticket without Singh’s approval. This is why her mother always knows where her daughter is.

During the same discussion, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter stated that she is very aware and mindful about where she spends her money. The young actress admitted that she doesn’t enjoy spending money frivolously but she is open to splurging sometimes.

Since she loves traveling, Sara often saves money for that and doesn’t own an expensive Hermes bag. But since her mom does, she often borrows it from her. “I seek utility in the things. I aspire to buy a Chanel bag one day. But if you are comfortable in Zara, that's great too,” exclaimed the Ae Watan Mere Watan actress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Sky Force with Veer Pahariya and Akshay Kumar. Next up, Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro... In Dino.