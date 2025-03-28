Sara Ali Khan reviews 'heart wrenching' Netflix series Adolescence: 'Work like that...'

Adolescence has become a trending topic. The Netflix crime drama series has garnered acclaim worldwide and has received appreciation from many Bollywood stars. After Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, and more, Sara Ali Khan is the latest to share her review of the show. She called it 'heart wrenching' and revealed that such work inspired her.

In a recent conversation at the NDTV Yuva Conclave, Sara Ali Khan was asked what type of content inspired her. In response, she revealed that she recently saw the Netflix series Adolescence, which many people have been talking about. She said, "And it was just heart wrenching. It was just outstanding."

Sara further shared that back in her mom Amrita Singh's era, there used to be a division between commercial and art cinema. However, the actress expressed that she didn't think it was true anymore. Sara showered praise on the high concept, technical expertise, the performance of the child actor, and the camerawork in the show.

Sara added, "I had to like watch it again and again to be like, 'Where is the cut?' And there is none. I think work like that inspires me." She found it amazing that the show was so 'seamless.'

Each episode of Adolescence was shot in one take. Acknowledging this aspect, Alia Bhatt also expressed her wonder earlier on her Instagram Stories. She said, "From the writing to the staging to the EXCEPTIONAL cinematography—I wonder what it felt like when, after an hour of calling action—to finally calling cut... how did the entire cast and crew feel????"

Adolescence is created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham. The show stars Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty, and Owen Cooper. The story follows a 13-year-old schoolboy who is accused of m*rdering a classmate.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the movie Sky Force. Next, she is set to star in Metro In Dino. The cast also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Anupam Kher. The movie is slated to release on July 4, 2025.