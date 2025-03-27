Sara Ali Khan’s Rs 45,500 hand-painted kurta set brings Nawabi princess vibes with a poetic charm perfect for spring

Just when her fans thought they had a chance to breathe, Sara Ali Khan appeared in yet another breathtaking ensemble, stealing the spotlight in a garden-esque dress adorned with subtle and whimsical artwork of flora and fauna. The full-flared kurta of this set is everything a fashionista could ask for, and the organza dupatta adds to its dreamy allure.

Elegantly walking down the hallway in her billowy kurta set, Sara Ali Khan embodied princess-like grace in this exquisite gown. Designed by the Indian luxury label Picchika, which is renowned for its craftsmanship rooted in artistry and divinity, this stunning ensemble is meticulously hand-painted. Beautifully embraced by the Pataudi princess, the outfit was nothing short of aesthetically pleasing.

The Atrangi Re star’s handcrafted gown came with a price tag of Rs 45,500. The pure silk kurta in a dull ivory shade featured striking red designs, hand-painted by skilled artisans. The unique floral motifs on the kurta were inspired by the gum tree flower and further enhanced with intricate depictions of hummingbirds. The feathery floral artwork added a whimsical charm to the dress, complemented perfectly by green and yellow leaf patterns. The delicate hummingbird artistry lent a splendid elegance to the floral ensemble.

The organza dupatta of this ethnic suit was adorned with hand-embroidered gota work. Its edges featured a zig-zag gota border, adding a regal touch to the ivory piece.

Sara Ali Khan accessorized this elegant look with long, dangling jhumkas. She skipped a neckpiece to maintain a subtly pretty and understated appearance. Additionally, she wore a stack of golden bangles and bracelets on one hand, which complemented her dupatta beautifully.

For this look, the Sky Force actress opted for soft glam makeup, featuring kohl-rimmed eyes, blushed cheeks, and nude pink lipstick. She gracefully draped her dupatta over her shoulder, delicately holding its edge like a poised beauty.