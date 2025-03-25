2 heart-shaped blouse designs to copy from Bollywood divas Sara Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor
Sara Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor were spotted in matching fashion, both wearing a heart-shaped blouse by Karan Torani.
Bollywood divas always stay ahead of trends and never shy away from experimenting with fashion. The color pink, long associated with femininity and charm, is the perfect shade for the summer season. Embracing this hue, Sara Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor were both spotted in a striking heart-shaped blouse from Karan Torani. Let’s take a closer look at how these divas styled it.
Sara Ali Khan
Keeping it timeless, Sara Ali Khan embraced a traditional look by pairing the pink heart-shaped blouse with a vibrant multicolored saree. Dominated by shades of pink, the saree featured a heavy floral print adorned with shiny crystals, adding a touch of elegance.
The Kedarnath actress styled the blouse, which boasted intricate patchwork detailing in the front and a hook closure at the back. The spaghetti straps echoed the saree’s border design, creating a cohesive and graceful ensemble.
With her hair styled in soft waves, Sara looked effortlessly stunning. She accessorized with a statement ring and studded earrings, while her makeup featured a fresh, dewy base, subtle blush, defined lashes, and a pink lip shade for a radiant finish.
Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor embraced a full Gen-Z aesthetic by styling her heart-shaped blouse with a skirt. Featuring intricate patchwork detailing, the skirt was adorned with heart and floral patterns, adding a playful yet artistic touch. The cropped silhouette fell just a few inches above her ankles, giving the outfit a trendy appeal.
The Nadaniyaan actress’ blouse mirrored the patchwork heart design with delicate floral detailing. Unlike Sara’s version, Khushi’s blouse featured pearl-adorned spaghetti straps, adding a touch of elegance to her modern ensemble. She completed the look with ethnic-style white heels, effortlessly blending contemporary and traditional elements.
Flaunting her wavy locks, Khushi accessorized her look with delicate earrings and a statement ring. For makeup, she opted for a contoured base, adding bronzer to enhance her features. A touch of mascara and a nude lip shade tied her look together beautifully.
Both Khushi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan aced their fashion game with elegance. While Sara embraced a traditional vibe with her saree, Khushi took a modern approach with her skirt ensemble.
Whose style do you prefer—Khushi’s chic Gen-Z look or Sara’s timeless traditional elegance?
