Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas reacts to her new Gunday pics with a comment every girl would want to hear

Priyanka Chopra’s husband, Nick Jonas, never fails to show his love and affection for her. He constantly praises her looks on social media and also extends his support to her work. Recently, the actress posted some new behind-the-scenes pictures from her 2014 film Gunday, and Nick dropped a comment calling her ‘hottie’ that every girl would want to hear from her man.

On November 17, 2024, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and reminisced about her time on the sets of Gunday with some BTS glimpses. She flaunted her looks in stunning outfits and also showed off her belly piercing. There were some photos of the actress with her co-stars Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, as well as other crew members.

Taking to the comments section, Nick Jonas wrote, “Hottie,” setting major husband goals once again.

Have a look at the comment!

In the caption, Priyanka stated, “I was going through my phone and these pictures popped up in my memories. Anyone remember this?? One of the most fun jobs ever! Incredible locations, the most fun cast and crew and the lovely @aliabbaszafar who brought us together. Good memories are made by good people. Circa 2013 @ranveersingh @arjunkapoor @yrf.”

Check out the post!

Ranveer Singh also recalled the memories and expressed that he missed PC. He commented, “Best times! Best vibes! miss you a lot!” Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, and other celebrities liked the post.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a fan asked Priyanka to share some BTS from her show Quantico. The person said, “Can we see pictures in Quantico,” to which PC responded, “yeah I’m clearing my phone so I’ll do more of these.”

Gunday is an action thriller directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film starred Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles. Priyanka played the role of Nandita Sengupta, a police officer posing as a cabaret dancer, in this movie set in 1970s Calcutta.

Priyanka is currently busy shooting for the second season of her spy series Citadel.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma has wholesome reaction as Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh announce birth of their baby boy