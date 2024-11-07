WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh dedicating Ikk Kudi to female fan on stage during Delhi concert proves he is true gem; gets audience emotional

Diljit Dosanjh recently kicked off the Indian leg of Dil-Luminati Tour in style. The singer performed two days back-to-back in Delhi. On Day 2, he dedicated the song Ikk Kudi to a female fan on stage, proving that he is a true gem. The audience couldn’t help but get emotional.

Today, Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram and shared a video from his Delhi show that was held on October 27. In the video, he was seen bringing a fan named Khushi on stage. He revealed that he knew all his fans personally and shared that Khushi had supported him a lot. Diljit said, “Ae kudi mere liye rab hai (This girl is like God for me).”

Then he expressed his gratitude and dedicated the song Ikk Kudi to her. As he sang the soulful number, the camera captured the audience. Many people were seen wiping their tears and enjoying the atmosphere of the stadium. In the video, Diljit was also seen making the fan wear his jacket.

He captioned the post, “Ik Kudi,” accompanied by a pink lotus and a folded hands emoji. Watch the video here!

Netizens flooded the comments section of the post with their appreciation for Diljit Dosanjh’s gesture. One person said, “Khushi, how does it feel to be god's favorite?” while another wrote, “U made her life so special.” A user stated, “‘A good soul leaves a mark on every heart it meets’ @diljitdosanjh.” A comment read, “Love you paaji .. that's why we call you hero from down to earth..” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and raised hands emojis.

After performing in Delhi, Diljit Dosanjh put on a show in Jaipur. A video of him sharing a heartwarming moment with a Marwari fan had also gone viral on social media. Diljit has now headed to Abu Dhabi after which he will continue the tour in India.

Coming to his acting ventures, Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that he has joined the cast of No Entry 2 with Varun and Arjun Kapoor.

