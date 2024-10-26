EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit reacts to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again’s box office clash; ‘We have a good product…’

Bollywood is gearing up for a huge box office clash on Diwali 2024. The horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and the cop action film Singham Again are all set for a face-off. Madhuri Dixit, who will be playing the role of Manjulika in the former, reacted to the clash in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. She was confident that with BB3, they have made a good product.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Madhuri Dixit opened up about her box office expectations from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. She said, “It's very hard to predict which film will run or not. But I know that we have made a good product.”

The actress stated that it was up to the audience whether they would like the film or not. She added, “But we all have worked very hard. We've tried to do a very entertaining film, and right now my hope would be just, ‘I hope they like it.’”

When asked about the movie’s clash with Ajay Devgn-led Singham Again, Madhuri Dixit recalled a previous scenario, which was similar. She shared, “I think even in the past, I can't remember Dil or Beta, 2 films had released at the same time, and similarly, like big star cast in both the movies and everything, and both movies did well. So you never know.”

Advertisement

Madhuri continued by saying that the team was hoping for the best. She said, “And it's up to the audience; basically, they have to decide which one they have liked and which one they would like to see. And so the final test is in the theater; that's where everything will happen. So we can only hope for the best, and we can only say, ‘We have a good product; please come and watch.’”

Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri. Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe film Singham Again features Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

Mark your calendars for their theatrical release on November 1, 2024.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan’s Badlapur to re-release on October 19 as he completes 12 years; special screening arranged for actor's fans