EXCLUSIVE: Did Kartik Aaryan accidentally reveal Kiara Advani’s appearance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? ‘Bahut cheezein chupani…’

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani entertained the audience with their horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022. Now, Kartik is gearing up for the highly anticipated third installment of the franchise. The actor sat for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, and it looks like he accidentally revealed Kiara’s appearance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He also said that he has had to hide quite a lot of things for this film.

In the latest episode of Pinkvilla’s Masterclass, Kartik Aaryan discussed his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He was asked if it was true that 2 climaxes have been shot for the film, and nobody knows the actual ending except for him, Vidya Balan, and director Anees Bazmee.

In response, Kartik said, “I think ek do logon ko aur pata hai. Par haan 2 climax shoot kiye gaye hain iss film ke so that there is some kind of confusion. In fact, jab humare paas script aayi thi sabke paas toh sirf yeh paanch ek logon ko chodh kar kisi ke paas last ke 15 page gaye nahi the (I think one or two more people know. But yes, 2 climaxes have been shot for this film. In fact, when the script came to us, nobody except these five or some people got the last 15 pages).”

He continued, “So woh script last 15 pages ke bina gayi thi sabke paas. Even jo AD department hai ya production department, sabke paas aise hi script gayi hai without the climax, without the last 15 pages (So the script was sent without the last 15 pages to everyone. Even the AD department or the production department, everyone got the script without the climax, without the last 15 pages).”

Kartik then accidentally talked about shooting with Kiara Advani. He said, “Jab hum log shoot bhi kar rahe the, in fact, jab Kiara ke saath shoot… (When we were shooting, in fact when we were shooting with Kiara…)” He immediately realized his slip of tongue and said ‘sorry.’ Kartik started laughing and went on to say, “Jab Vidya ji ke saath shoot kar rahe the... yeh live toh nahi hai na? (When we were shooting with Vidya ji… this is not live, right?)

Going back to the part about the climaxes, Kartik Aaryan added, “Humne 2 climax shoot kiye hain bas utna hi bolna chahunga (I would just like to say that we have shot 2 climaxes). Aur yeh pehli baar mere saath ho raha tha ki bahut cheezein chupani pad rahi hain aur isme... I think mujhe aaj… (This was the first time that I had to hide many things and in this… I think today me…)”

Kartik concluded by saying, “It’s a different space, it's a different film, and I feel ki 3 mein yeh bahut sare surprises honge aap sabke liye (There will be many surprises for all of you in 3), and you will enjoy the film when it comes out.”

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set to release in theaters on November 1, 2024.

