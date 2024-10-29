Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan says his horror-comedy doesn’t need ‘gimmicks’ or cameos: ‘Hume humari film me bahut confidence hai’

Kartik Aaryan is busy promoting his upcoming movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror-comedy film, helmed by Anees Bazmee, also stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri in key roles. During an interview, when Aaryan was quizzed if he would see any other actor join the star cast in the near future, the actor stated that they don’t need ‘gimmicks’ or cameos.

While talking to Zoom about their upcoming movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan, and Vidya Balan were asked if they would like any more actors to join the cast or make a special appearance in the movie. According to him, Bhool Bhulaiyaa doesn’t need additions or cameos. Speaking his mind, the young star stated, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa is complete with all set of actors who are already in the movie. Isme aur kuch humey gimmicks nhi karne ki zaroorat hai. Hume humari story, humare film me both confidence hai. (We don’t need any gimmicks. We are confident about the story and the movie.)”

He further stated that the current cast is the best. To this, Vidya Balan added, “Isme koi 2 raai nhi hai. (There’s no doubt about it).” While the celebs are hopping from one city to another, promoting their movie, the makers are also giving final touches to the entertainer. Earlier, an insider informed us that the runtime of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, including the start and end credits is 2 hours 38 minutes.

“The film is in the final stage of post-production and the makers are all set to submit it to the censors in a day or two. The run time of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is very similar to the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa film, which was 2 hours 39 minutes (159 minutes) long,” revealed a source close to the development.

For the unknown, BB3 will be locking horns with Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again on November 1 in cinemas. The multi-starrer film features celebs like Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. Salman Khan’s cameo appearance as Chulbul Pandey has also excited the fans.

Which film will you be watching on the big screen this Diwali- Singham Again or Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

