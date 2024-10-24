WATCH: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s playful ‘keeping up with the Kapoors’ BTS from Diwali bash photoshoot serves major couple goals

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. The duo recently graced Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, looking nothing short of royalty. The actor has now dropped a playful behind-the-scenes video from their photoshoot, which gives a glimpse of their chemistry. This ‘keeping up with the Kapoors’ video serves major couple goals.

Today, October 24, 2024, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a BTS video with his wife Mira Rajput from their recent Diwali bash photoshoot. Shahid looked dapper in a white sherwani, while Mira matched him in a stunning white and golden shimmery saree. In the video titled “What it takes to get that one picture,” Shahid was seen asking Mira, “What are we doing?” as they made a pose, to which she replied, “I don’t know.”

The duo couldn’t select one perfect photo. For one shot, Mira said that she looked like she was ‘dying,’ while for another, Shahid mentioned that he was looking like a ‘chipku.’ Mira couldn’t stop laughing at her husband’s quirky antics.

The caption of the post stated, “In today’s episode of keeping up with the Kapoors…”

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s chemistry in the comments section. One person said, “What if I say I like all your pictures? you both are love,” while another called them “Made for each other.”

A user stated, “Shahid Mira We Waiting For This Pictures,” and another wrote, “Evil eyes off.” Many others called them “cuties” and “best couple.” A comment read, “The way they are making fun of each other without being offended.” Many people conveyed their love with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Many other Bollywood celebrities attended the Diwali party hosted by Manish Malhotra on October 22. These included Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shraddha Kapoor, and more.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor wrapped up the shoot for his movie Deva in September. The film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and also stars Pooja Hegde. It is slated to release in theaters on February 14, 2025.

